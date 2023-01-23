Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Shares Are Down -93.21% So Far This Year

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.36M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant -0.67% during that session. The BRDS stock price is -1540.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 44.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BRDS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 16.64%. Year-to-date, Bird Global Inc. shares have moved 40.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) have changed 42.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $0.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.0% from current levels.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.11% with a share float percentage of 75.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bird Global Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.87 million shares worth more than $12.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, with the holding of over 26.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.75 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 10.67 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.