BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.90M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 14.15% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -1654.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 39.34% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 415.69K shares.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting 14.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BIOL stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, BIOLASE Inc. shares have moved -6.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed 2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.03.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.73% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.78 million and $12.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.30% for the current quarter and 1.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 79.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.49% with a share float percentage of 20.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIOLASE Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $2.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.8 million while later fund manager owns 92558.0 shares of worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.