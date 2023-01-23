Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.12%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $18.44 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -1.84% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 69.96% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.34.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BHVN stock price touched $18.44 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd. shares have moved 32.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 31.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $160.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -767.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.88% from current levels.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.63% with a share float percentage of 3.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Havens Advisors LLC with over 15000.0 shares worth more than $94500.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Havens Advisors LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canton Hathaway, LLC, with the holding of over 4000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25200.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.