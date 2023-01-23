Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.01M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.87% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -1170.83% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting 2.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BNTC stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 37.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed 66.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1566.67% from the levels at last check today.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.82%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.40% with a share float percentage of 63.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 35.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 22.17% shares in the company for having 6.2 million shares of worth $1.51 million while later fund manager owns 74773.0 shares of worth $18207.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.