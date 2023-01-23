Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) tumbled -9.17%

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.80M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -9.17% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -94.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 37.61% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 486.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting -9.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the OTLK stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 20.44%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 0.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 25.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -817.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -358.72% from current levels.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.80% over the past 5 years.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.04% with a share float percentage of 22.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.96 million shares worth more than $7.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.73 million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $3.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.