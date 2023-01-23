Bank of America Corporation Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.59B, closed the recent trade at $34.12 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The BAC stock price is -46.86% off its 52-week high price of $50.11 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $29.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.85.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BAC stock price touched $34.12 or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Bank of America Corporation shares have moved 2.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have changed 5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.28% from the levels at last check today.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bank of America Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.34%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.70% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.59 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $22.16 billion and $23.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and 12.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 90.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.36%.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 2.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.55% with a share float percentage of 70.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank of America Corporation having a total of 3,293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 1.01 billion shares worth more than $31.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 599.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.65 billion and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 201.65 million shares of worth $6.28 billion while later fund manager owns 156.93 million shares of worth $4.89 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.