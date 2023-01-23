AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Shares Have Gain 197.86% Over The Past Month

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.42M, closed the last trade at $4.17 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 35.83% during that session. The APCX stock price is 20.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 90.41% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.29K shares.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Sporting 35.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the APCX stock price touched $4.17 or saw a rise of 11.84%. Year-to-date, AppTech Payments Corp. shares have moved 75.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) have changed 197.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 483.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.30% over the past 5 years.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.34% with a share float percentage of 83.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppTech Payments Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verition Fund Management, LLC with over 70000.0 shares worth more than $40950.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Verition Fund Management, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 38209.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22352.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 20044.0 shares of worth $11725.0 while later fund manager owns 10018.0 shares of worth $5860.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.