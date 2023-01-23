An Analysis Of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99B, closed the last trade at $8.19 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The CD stock price is -10.87% off its 52-week high price of $9.08 and 54.21% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the CD stock price touched $8.19 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 2.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed 9.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63.49 while the price target rests at a high of $108.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1224.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -675.21% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.86%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.99 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $158.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.52% with a share float percentage of 45.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 11.17 million shares worth more than $86.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 7.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.94 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 6.29 million shares of worth $48.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.