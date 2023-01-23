Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX): What Are The Positives?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the last trade at $36.87 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The AMLX stock price is -7.89% off its 52-week high price of $39.78 and 82.34% above the 52-week low of $6.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.97.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AMLX stock price touched $36.87 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -0.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) have changed 10.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.63% from current levels.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.48%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 886.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.71% with a share float percentage of 66.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 7.17 million shares worth more than $138.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.19 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $21.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $6.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.