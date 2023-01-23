American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): What Makes The Stock Good?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 6.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.58B, closed the recent trade at $16.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The AAL stock price is -31.98% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 28.22% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AAL stock price touched $16.23 or saw a rise of 7.99%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc. shares have moved 28.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed 30.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 86.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.71% from the levels at last check today.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Airlines Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.72%, compared to 24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140.10% and 89.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.7 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.43 billion and $8.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.80% for the current quarter and 33.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 83.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.09%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.91% with a share float percentage of 55.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 762 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.34 million shares worth more than $891.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 39.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $500.77 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 19.84 million shares of worth $251.51 million while later fund manager owns 19.16 million shares of worth $242.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.