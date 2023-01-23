AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Slumps 8.89%, A Gain For Bears

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.89% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -338.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 33.09% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 8.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 17.26%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved 12.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 13.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -259.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -259.71% from the levels at last check today.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.59%, compared to 2.60% for the industry.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.68% with a share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Friess Associates Llc with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Friess Associates Llc held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 32430.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74913.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.