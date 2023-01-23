Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 34.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.17B, closed the recent trade at $75.58 per share which meant it gained $5.51 on the day or 7.86% during that session. The AMD stock price is -75.92% off its 52-week high price of $132.96 and 27.8% above the 52-week low of $54.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Sporting 7.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AMD stock price touched $75.58 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have moved 8.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have changed 8.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -164.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.61% from the levels at last check today.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.09%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.80% and -14.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.30%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.62 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 30 and February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.28% with a share float percentage of 68.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. having a total of 2,389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 133.65 million shares worth more than $10.22 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 116.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.9 billion and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 47.72 million shares of worth $3.65 billion while later fund manager owns 35.87 million shares of worth $2.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.