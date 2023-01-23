A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.70M, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 14.78% during that session. The AZ stock price is -295.28% off its 52-week high price of $9.21 and 61.8% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.17K shares.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

Sporting 14.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AZ stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. shares have moved 83.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) have changed 55.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 64540.00000000001 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -672.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -672.53% from current levels.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.10% over the past 6 months.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Philadelphia Trust Company with over 45777.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Philadelphia Trust Company held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 46000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.