A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has seen 7.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the recent trade at $34.24 per share which meant it gained $11.73 on the day or 52.11% during that session. The PLRX stock price is 23.34% off its 52-week high price of $26.25 and 88.43% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 405.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Sporting 52.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the PLRX stock price touched $34.24 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have changed 19.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.62% from the levels at last check today.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.64%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.30% and -8.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.37 million and $2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.90% for the current quarter and -20.00% for the next.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.71% with a share float percentage of 65.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pliant Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.84 million shares worth more than $46.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, TRV GP III, LLC held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.77 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $22.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $6.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.