10x Genomics Inc. (TXG): What Are The Positives?

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.15B, closed the last trade at $47.33 per share which meant it gained $2.35 on the day or 5.22% during that session. The TXG stock price is -111.28% off its 52-week high price of $100.00 and 49.69% above the 52-week low of $23.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Sporting 5.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the TXG stock price touched $47.33 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, 10x Genomics Inc. shares have moved 29.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed 34.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 10x Genomics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -201.89%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -206.70% and -118.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.58 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $122.62 million and $143.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.76% with a share float percentage of 96.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 10x Genomics Inc. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.9 million shares worth more than $402.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 8.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $240.47 million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $91.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $112.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.