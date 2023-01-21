Year-To-Date, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Price Has Increase 4.23%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.13% or $3.14. The 52-week high for the TMDX share is $65.47, that puts it down -1.77 from that peak though still a striking 84.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 352.57K shares over the past three months.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) registered a 5.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $64.33 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.90%, and it has moved by 16.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 330.01%. The short interest in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is 2.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.14 day(s) to cover.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransMedics Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares have gone up 82.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.80% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 150.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.87 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.4 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.35 million and $9.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 197.20% and then jump by 111.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2023.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

TransMedics Group Inc. insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.14%, with the float percentage being 85.50%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.2 million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $132.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 6.02% of the stock, which is worth about $49.3 million.