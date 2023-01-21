Year-To-Date, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Price Has Increase 25.77%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $14.72, that puts it down -79.51 from that peak though still a striking 48.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $8.20 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.56%, and it has moved by 25.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.73%. The short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone up 24.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.41 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.78 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.14 million and $21.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.00% and then jump by 47.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 153.90% in 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 59.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.12%, with the float percentage being 89.37%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.83 million shares (or 18.63% of all shares), a total value of $181.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $14.0 million.