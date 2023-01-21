What Will Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Be Like After It Drops -194.84% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.44% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the DSGN share is $26.30, that puts it down -194.84 from that peak though still a striking 22.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.94. The company’s market capitalization is $503.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 539.43K shares over the past three months.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) registered a 6.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.44% in intraday trading to $8.92 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by 7.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.19%. The short interest in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.60, which implies an increase of 60.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DSGN is trading at a discount of -370.85% off the target high and 32.74% off the low.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Design Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) shares have gone down -56.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.95% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.10% this quarter and then drop -55.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -402.80% in 2023.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Design Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 36.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.53%, with the float percentage being 113.22%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $78.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $11.78 million.