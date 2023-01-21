We Just Learned Something New! After Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s -1.29% Loss This Week

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $22.92, that puts it down -149.95 from that peak though still a striking 49.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $665.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 675.11K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $9.17 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 10.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.34%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone down -5.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -355.24% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then jump 19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.54 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.67 million by the end of Feb 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.55%, with the float percentage being 81.92%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $44.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.92 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $21.44 million.