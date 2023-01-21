We Just Learned Something New About Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) This Week With Its 10.48% Gain

During the last session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.60% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BWV share is $90.90, that puts it down -6535.04 from that peak though still a striking 33.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $21.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.11K shares over the past three months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BWV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) registered a 9.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.60% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.48%, and it has moved by 31.73% in 30 days. The short interest in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 75.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, BWV is trading at a discount of -410.95% off the target high and -191.97% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -87.30% in 2023.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders own 42.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.12%, with the float percentage being 41.66%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 4.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of American Financial Group Inc.’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 8063.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13787.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3818.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $8132.0.