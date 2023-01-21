Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)’s Stock Is Up 50.44%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the VERV share is $43.00, that puts it down -99.17 from that peak though still a striking 50.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 980.37K shares over the past three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VERV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $21.59 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by 20.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.57%. The short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 10.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.78, which implies an increase of 51.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, VERV is trading at a discount of -247.38% off the target high and 39.79% off the low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verve Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares have gone down -34.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.59% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.40% this quarter and then drop -13.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -351.70% in 2023.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 28.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.65%, with the float percentage being 94.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $81.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $116.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $66.85 million.