Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) Drops -115.19% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.83% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TMQ share is $1.70, that puts it down -115.19 from that peak though still a striking 36.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $145.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 281.69K shares over the past three months.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TMQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) registered a 9.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.83% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.21%, and it has moved by 50.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.69%. The short interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) is 40500.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.16, which implies an increase of 31.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.74 and $1.68 respectively. As a result, TMQ is trading at a discount of -112.66% off the target high and 6.33% off the low.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trilogy Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares have gone up 25.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 7.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.60%. While earnings are projected to return -113.40% in 2023.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Trilogy Metals Inc. insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.21%, with the float percentage being 52.61%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $11.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.89 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares are John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.