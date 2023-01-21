The Future Belongs To Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.88% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $17.97, that puts it down -807.58 from that peak though still a striking 48.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $99.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 343.97K shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IREN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) registered a 5.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.88% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.56%, and it has moved by 48.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.87%. The short interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.70, which implies an increase of 70.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, IREN is trading at a discount of -607.07% off the target high and -51.52% off the low.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iris Energy Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) shares have gone down -51.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.59% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.81 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.33 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -834.40% in 2023.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Limited insiders own 18.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.94%, with the float percentage being 29.44%. Regal Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $12.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Platinum Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.