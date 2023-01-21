The Future Belongs To Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.54% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the ICPT share is $21.25, that puts it down -31.82 from that peak though still a striking 32.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.81. The company’s market capitalization is $675.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 760.22K shares over the past three months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ICPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.61.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) registered a 4.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.54% in intraday trading to $16.12 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.18%, and it has moved by 37.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.62%. The short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 4.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.71, which implies an increase of 29.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, ICPT is trading at a discount of -203.97% off the target high and 31.76% off the low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares have gone up 11.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 336.24% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,290.90% this quarter and then jump 102.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.07 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.83 million and $92.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then drop by -17.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 65.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.89% per annum.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.31%, with the float percentage being 80.98%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.48 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $48.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $11.05 million.