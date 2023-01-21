The Current Price For Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.45% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the STKH share is $6.30, that puts it down -505.77 from that peak though still a striking 41.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $14.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 158.95K shares over the past three months.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) registered a -5.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.45% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.59%, and it has moved by 31.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.14%. The short interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) is 44550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 90.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, STKH is trading at a discount of -957.69% off the target high and -957.69% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 49.60% in 2023.

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

Steakholder Foods Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.99%, with the float percentage being 6.99%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 4.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) shares are VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF owns about 14314.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46520.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3942.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13051.0.