The Current Price For ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ACVA share is $16.83, that puts it down -87.42 from that peak though still a striking 32.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ACVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $8.98 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.50%, and it has moved by 6.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.69%. The short interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 8.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.79, which implies an increase of 29.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ACVA is trading at a discount of -67.04% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACV Auctions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares have gone up 17.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.58% against -5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.52 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.59 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -134.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.22%, with the float percentage being 92.47%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.78 million shares (or 13.70% of all shares), a total value of $103.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $21.71 million.