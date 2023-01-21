The $0.70 Is The Price At Which Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.34% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MBIO share is $1.47, that puts it down -110.0 from that peak though still a striking 55.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $69.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.30K shares over the past three months.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) registered a 8.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.34% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.12%, and it has moved by 121.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.73%. The short interest in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mustang Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) shares have gone up 8.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.30% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 33.80% in 2023.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Mustang Bio Inc. insiders own 20.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.32%, with the float percentage being 21.76%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.29 million shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.