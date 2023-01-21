SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Shares Have Been Up About 34.26% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SLGC share is $10.37, that puts it down -207.72 from that peak though still a striking 40.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $620.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.69%, and it has moved by 57.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.26%. The short interest in SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 10.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.66 day(s) to cover.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SomaLogic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares have gone down -37.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.14% against 12.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.07 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.82 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -64.80% in 2023.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

SomaLogic Inc. insiders own 13.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.80%, with the float percentage being 81.04%. Casdin Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.39 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $56.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.02 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 9.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $18.25 million.