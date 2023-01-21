SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) Stock Jumped 44.50% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.23% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the SIBN share is $23.71, that puts it down -37.77 from that peak though still a striking 35.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $584.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.33K shares over the past three months.

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) trade information

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) registered a 6.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.23% in intraday trading to $17.21 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.51%, and it has moved by 44.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.28%. The short interest in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.88, which implies an increase of 17.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, SIBN is trading at a discount of -85.94% off the target high and 1.22% off the low.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SI-BONE Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) shares have gone up 21.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.36% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.00% this quarter and then jump 17.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.54 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.86 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.23 million and $22.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.00% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.60%. While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.90% per annum.

SIBN Dividends

SI-BONE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s Major holders

SI-BONE Inc. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.22%, with the float percentage being 106.15%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.73 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $64.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.37 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $17.13 million.