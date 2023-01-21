Should P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Revive After A -493.71% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.33% or -$0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $354.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.75K shares over the past three months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PIII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) registered a -8.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.33% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.34%, and it has moved by -50.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.02%. The short interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 37.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies an increase of 83.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, PIII is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -319.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $228.91 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2316.70% in 2023.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

P3 Health Partners Inc. insiders own 38.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.40%, with the float percentage being 85.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 24.34% of all shares), a total value of $37.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.1 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.