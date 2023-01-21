Should AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Revive After A -1426.63% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. The 52-week high for the AMTD share is $25.80, that puts it down -1426.63 from that peak though still a striking 5.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $326.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMTD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 3.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.03%. The short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $139.79, which implies an increase of 98.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $139.79 and $139.79 respectively. As a result, AMTD is trading at a discount of -8171.6% off the target high and -8171.6% off the low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.6 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.60% in 2023.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.30%, with the float percentage being 2.30%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21946.0 shares, is of Envestnet Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25457.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 24941.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29679.0 market value.