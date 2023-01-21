Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Surged 6.64% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the RETA share is $43.90, that puts it down -13.0 from that peak though still a striking 52.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 569.67K shares over the past three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $38.85 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.02%, and it has moved by 6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.75%. The short interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 5.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.53 day(s) to cover.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares have gone up 16.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.32% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.70% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.39 million and $934k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -91.30% and then drop by -13.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.20% in 2023.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.69%, with the float percentage being 91.79%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 12.70% of all shares), a total value of $121.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of CPMG INC’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 3.92% of the stock, which is worth about $37.96 million.