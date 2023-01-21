RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT)’s 5.98% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.53% or $1.22. The 52-week high for the RAPT share is $32.45, that puts it down -15.15 from that peak though still a striking 65.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $984.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.62K shares over the past three months.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RAPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) registered a 4.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.53% in intraday trading to $28.18 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.98%, and it has moved by 62.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.36%. The short interest in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.20, which implies an increase of 39.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, RAPT is trading at a discount of -116.47% off the target high and 4.19% off the low.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares have gone up 23.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.16% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.30% this quarter and then drop -19.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $966k and $756k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -64.80% and then drop by -59.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -15.30% in 2023.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.85%, with the float percentage being 104.40%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.33 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $79.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.1 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 5.51% of the stock, which is worth about $29.84 million.