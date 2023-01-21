Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Has Lost -14.47% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the PRVB share is $10.88, that puts it down -20.35 from that peak though still a striking 64.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.18. The company’s market capitalization is $736.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $9.04 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.13%, and it has moved by 2.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.87%. The short interest in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 7.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.23 day(s) to cover.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Provention Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares have gone up 118.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.29% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.10% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 595.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.02 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $717k and $580k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,158.00% and then jump by 589.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.50% in 2023.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio Inc. insiders own 6.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.02%, with the float percentage being 52.18%. Sessa Capital IM, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.88 million shares (or 17.06% of all shares), a total value of $134.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $52.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $12.85 million.