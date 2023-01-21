Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Shares Have Been Up About 108.70% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.79% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the IPDN share is $3.78, that puts it up 12.5 from that peak though still a striking 78.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $32.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 62.36K shares over the past three months.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) registered a 15.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.79% in intraday trading to $4.32 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.64%, and it has moved by 208.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.12%. The short interest in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 80520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.00, which implies an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, IPDN is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -1566.67% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.80%. While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2023.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network Inc. insiders own 41.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.91%, with the float percentage being 1.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78328.0 shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $55612.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35028.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24869.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 73847.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52431.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32999.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $23429.0.