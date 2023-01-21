Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX)’s 8.72% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.20% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the PSTX share is $7.42, that puts it up 0.8 from that peak though still a striking 75.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $628.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.91K shares over the past three months.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PSTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) registered a 5.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.20% in intraday trading to $7.48 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.72%, and it has moved by 41.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.28%. The short interest in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.80, which implies an increase of 49.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, PSTX is trading at a discount of -220.86% off the target high and -33.69% off the low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares have gone up 162.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.10% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.40% this quarter and then drop -2,750.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $980k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.61 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 4.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.79%, with the float percentage being 42.46%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 10.97% of all shares), a total value of $24.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $4.51 million.