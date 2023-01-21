Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.14% or $3.62. The 52-week high for the PLL share is $79.99, that puts it down -27.86 from that peak though still a striking 48.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 450.01K shares over the past three months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PLL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) registered a 6.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.14% in intraday trading to $62.56 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.29%, and it has moved by 30.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.45%. The short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $107.47, which implies an increase of 41.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $154.00 respectively. As a result, PLL is trading at a discount of -146.16% off the target high and -35.87% off the low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -900.00% this quarter and then jump 43.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 8.80% in 2023.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders own 3.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.63%, with the float percentage being 51.39%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.86% of all shares), a total value of $88.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $32.84 million.