Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Could Post A 33.07% Or More Growth

During the last session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $47.76, that puts it down -123.91 from that peak though still a striking 47.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 539.69K shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. PSFE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $21.33 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.42%, and it has moved by 79.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.07%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 19.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.87, which implies an increase of 33.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of -293.81% off the target high and 39.05% off the low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $355.94 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $373.99 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.90% in 2023.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders own 24.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.51%, with the float percentage being 87.12%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 130.98 million shares (or 18.06% of all shares), a total value of $255.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.76 million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $116.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 7.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.53 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $4.87 million.