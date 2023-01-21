Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Is Up 40.74% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 15.57% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $20.50, that puts it down -61.54 from that peak though still a striking 40.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $605.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.97K shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NRIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.02% in intraday trading to $12.69 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.45%, and it has moved by 19.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.89%. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 4.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.09, which implies an increase of 62.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, NRIX is trading at a discount of -317.65% off the target high and 13.32% off the low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares have gone down -26.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.67% against 4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.17 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.3 million by the end of Feb 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -145.60% in 2023.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.45%, with the float percentage being 104.94%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $58.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $22.68 million.