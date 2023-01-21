Now Is The Time To Buy Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

During the last session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.32% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the FAMI share is $6.12, that puts it down -856.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $14.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 183.02K shares over the past three months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) registered a 12.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.32% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.79%, and it has moved by 39.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.45%. The short interest in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.62%, with the float percentage being 2.67%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 1.80% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79087.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $83041.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4169.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4377.0 market value.