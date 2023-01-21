Now Is A Good Time To Buy Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)

During the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VORB share is $10.24, that puts it down -520.61 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $552.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 292.69K shares over the past three months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VORB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.44%. The short interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 69.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, VORB is trading at a discount of -445.45% off the target high and 39.39% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2023.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders own 79.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.84%, with the float percentage being 94.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.