Now Is A Good Time To Buy Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)

During the last session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.39% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SMFL share is $3.25, that puts it down -1313.04 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $7.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.48K shares over the past three months.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SMFL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) registered a 7.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by 14.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 97.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SMFL is trading at a discount of -3378.26% off the target high and -3378.26% off the low.

Statistics show that Smart for Life Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) shares have gone down -52.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.67% against 2.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.6 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -156.30% in 2023.

Smart for Life Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders own 40.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.88%, with the float percentage being 1.48%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $87186.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32342.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17296.0.