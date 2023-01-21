Now Is A Good Time To Buy Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. The 52-week high for the METX share is $7.89, that puts it down -3056.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.24K shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.70%, and it has moved by 24.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.68%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.38%, with the float percentage being 1.48%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 52308.0 shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $73231.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12798.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17917.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7857.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10999.0 market value.