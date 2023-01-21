Now Is A Good Time To Buy Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)

During the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.60% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $5.11, that puts it down -6.9 from that peak though still a striking 59.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 707.13K shares over the past three months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) registered a 4.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.60% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.24%, and it has moved by 59.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.06%. The short interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares have gone up 138.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.06% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $224.37 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.43 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -79.00% and then drop by -42.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.50%. While earnings are projected to return 27.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.25%, with the float percentage being 2.25%. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.