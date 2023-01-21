Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Stock Jumped 136.18% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.06% or $1.37. The 52-week high for the NEON share is $14.75, that puts it down -15.87 from that peak though still a striking 74.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $155.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 343.89K shares over the past three months.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

Neonode Inc. (NEON) registered a 12.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.06% in intraday trading to $12.73 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.84%, and it has moved by 136.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.45%. The short interest in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.50, which implies a decrease of -49.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, NEON is trading at a premium of 33.23% off the target high and 33.23% off the low.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.10%. While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Neonode Inc. insiders own 37.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.54%, with the float percentage being 5.69%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82210.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neonode Inc. (NEON) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 79508.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33767.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.