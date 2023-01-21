Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD): Can A Stock That’s Up 60.91% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.27% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $22.20, that puts it down -527.12 from that peak though still a striking 40.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $133.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 607.21K shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MNMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a 7.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.27% in intraday trading to $3.54 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.83%, and it has moved by 34.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.63%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.63, which implies an increase of 85.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, MNMD is trading at a discount of -2018.64% off the target high and -41.24% off the low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares have gone down -68.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.46% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 34.20% in 2023.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 12.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.93%, with the float percentage being 17.00%. Data Collective IV GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 3.96% of all shares), a total value of $5.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.p.’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41651.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.