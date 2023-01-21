Is SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.39% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $48.74, that puts it down -564.94 from that peak though still a striking 65.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $36.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.83K shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited (SOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. SOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

SOS Limited (SOS) registered a 6.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.39% in intraday trading to $7.33 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.25%, and it has moved by 109.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.45%. The short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.00, which implies an increase of 92.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SOS is trading at a discount of -1264.26% off the target high and -1264.26% off the low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then jump by 200.90% in the coming quarter.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.17%, with the float percentage being 3.17%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 27.02% of all shares), a total value of $13.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 18.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOS Limited (SOS) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 36063.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6847.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $28278.0.