Is Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $29.25, that puts it down -237.76 from that peak though still a striking 53.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $315.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 694.41K shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LUNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $8.66 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.23%, and it has moved by 22.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.61%. The short interest in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is 2.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.07, which implies an increase of 21.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, LUNG is trading at a discount of -107.85% off the target high and 30.72% off the low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pulmonx Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares have gone down -50.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.26% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.98 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.57 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.71 million and $10.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -49.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.10% per annum.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 3.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.64%, with the float percentage being 109.69%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 14.52% of all shares), a total value of $47.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $10.57 million.