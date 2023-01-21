Is Fury Gold Mines Limited’s (AMEX: FURY) 27.52% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.37% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FURY share is $0.84, that puts it down -23.53 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $115.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 157.68K shares over the past three months.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FURY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) trade information

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) registered a 10.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.37% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.52%, and it has moved by 97.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.93%. The short interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.40, which implies an increase of 51.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $1.40 respectively. As a result, FURY is trading at a discount of -105.88% off the target high and -105.88% off the low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fury Gold Mines Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) shares have gone up 53.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against -2.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.80% in 2023.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders own 4.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.56%, with the float percentage being 13.12%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 7.17% of all shares), a total value of $5.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 million shares, is of Ingalls & Snyder’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.87 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Vector Equity Port owns about 16500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7822.0 market value.