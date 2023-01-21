Is Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the EMBC share is $49.00, that puts it down -106.58 from that peak though still a striking 5.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.75K shares over the past three months.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. EMBC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) trade information

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $23.72 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.37%, and it has moved by -26.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) is 3.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 10.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, EMBC is trading at a discount of -18.04% off the target high and -5.4% off the low.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embecta Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embecta Corp. (EMBC) shares have gone down -12.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.38% against 4.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $277.02 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2023.

EMBC Dividends

Embecta Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Embecta Corp. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s Major holders

Embecta Corp. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.53%, with the float percentage being 96.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 648 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 15.83% of all shares), a total value of $231.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $171.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embecta Corp. (EMBC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.45 million, or about 5.97% of the stock, which is worth about $101.53 million.